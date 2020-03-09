Soccer: Juve beat Inter to go back top

Rome, March 9 - Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 to go back top of Serie A, one point ahead of Lazio, on Sunday night. The goals came from Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala. Juve now have 63 points to Lazio's 62. Inter are eight points behind Lazio on 54, with a game in hand. "There's still a long way to go," said Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri after winning the so-called 'derby of Italy'. The match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus. On the possibility of Serie A being halted, Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte said "I hope the best decisions are taken in order to safeguard everyone". Juve are going for their ninth straight scudetto.