Milan bourse closes 3.5% down

Milan, march 6 - The Milan bourse closed 3.5% down Friday with the FTSE-Mib index falling to 20,799 points, its lowest since mid-August, amid coronavirus fears. London closed 3.62% down, Paris 4.14% down and Frankfurt 3.37% down. The STOXX 600 index closed 3.6% down sending over 300 billion euros up in smoke. In two weeks since the first coronavirus case in Italy the index has burned up over 1.358 trillion euros in capitalisation.