Coronavirus: 150 GPs in quarantine or sick

Coronavirus: 3,916 infected, 197 dead - Borrelli
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Rome
06 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 6 - Some 150 GPs are in quarantine, isolation or hospitalised in several Italian provinces it the coronavirus, the head of the federation of general practitioners, Silvestro Scotti, told ANSA Friday. Some 200,000 citizens are "without health points of reference in the local area" across Italy, he said. Each GP missing amounts to some 1,500 citizens without GPs.
