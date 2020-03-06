Venerdì 06 Marzo 2020 | 18:34

Rome
Coronavirus: 3,916 infected, 197 dead - Borrelli

Milan
Milan bourse closes 3.5% down

Rome

Rome
Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Rome
Two arrested in 'Ndrangheta murder 40 years ago in Cosenza

Rome
Coronavirus: thousands of health hirings

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy recession, -0.5% GDP 2020 - Moody's

Milan
Milan bourse drops 4.3% to post-Aug low

Rome
Coronavirus: Trials may be halted until end June

Rome
Coronavirus: WHO thanks Mattarella, hails Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Rome Formula E GP cancelled

biancorossi
Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

BariBanche
Pop Bari, ex ad De Bustis indagato per falsa testimonianza

Foggianel Foggiano
Morto per Coronavirus, legale medico San Severo: grave svista di Emiliano

LecceIl caso
Lecce, picchiano, rapinano e sequestrano 2 donne: arrestati in due

Batl'annuncio
Bat, ospedale Bisceglie diventa centro riferimento per il Coronavirus

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, sindaco di Taranto tuona: «I commissari si dimettano»

MateraBasilicata
Matera, ricoverato in isolamento il Prefetto: si attende esito tampone Coronavirus

Potenzanuovi casi
Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, ai domiciliari dopo operazione contro la Scu era a spasso in piazza: di nuovo arrestato

In Puglia l'unica cosa contagiosa è l'allegria: il video contro la negatività da Coronavirus

Coronavirus, secondo caso in Salento: positivo al test un anestesista dell'ospedale di Copertino

Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: rispettate le regole, ma su di noi insulti e minacce

Coronavirus, positivo al test uomo della provincia di Bari: era in quarantena da giorni

Rome

Coronavirus: 150 GPs in quarantine or sick

Over 200,000 citizens 'without health reference points'

Rome, March 6 - Some 150 GPs are in quarantine, isolation or hospitalised in several Italian provinces it the coronavirus, the head of the federation of general practitioners, Silvestro Scotti, told ANSA Friday. Some 200,000 citizens are "without health points of reference in the local area" across Italy, he said. Each GP missing amounts to some 1,500 citizens without GPs.

