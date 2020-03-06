Mattarella names cruise ship skipper commander

Rome, march 6 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday named the skipper of the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess, Gennaro Arma, a commander of the Italian republic after gaining widespread praise for his handling of the emergency abroad and being the last to leave the vessel. Mattarella complimented Arma on his "exemplary conduct". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that Arma, was a "symbol of the Italy that does not give up". Di Maio praised Arma for "transmitting serenity to all". Arma's employers hailed him as a hero. "Captain Arma was last to leave #DiamondPrincess," Princess Cruises said via its Twitter account, @PrincessCruises. "He is a hero in our eyes. "We thank him & our exceptional onboard team. "We offer our sincere gratitude to all the agencies in Japan & around the world who worked with us to support our guests & crew through this extraordinary time".