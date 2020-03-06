Coronavirus: thousands of health hirings

Coronavirus: 3,916 infected, 197 dead - Borrelli
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Rome
06 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 6 - The cabinet is set to approve "thousands" of hirings in the health service to cope with the coronavius emergency, sources said. They will be funded with around 1.5 billion of the 7.5 billion earmarked by the government for the first economic response to the emergency.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su