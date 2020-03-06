Two arrested in 'Ndrangheta murder 40 years ago in Cosenza

Rome, March 6 - Anti-mafia police in Cosenza on Friday arrested two men considered "important figures in organised crime" in the area, in connection with a murder that took place nearly 40 years ago. Mario Pranno, 64, and Francesco Cicero, 59, are suspected of involvement in the November 1981 murder of business owner Santo Nigro, who was killed in his shop. Investigators said Nigro's killing was ordered by the heads of the Perna-Pranno clan of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, for refusing to pay extortion.