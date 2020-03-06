Coronavirus: WHO thanks Mattarella, hails Italy

Rome, March 6 - World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed Italy's response to the coronavirus on Friday and thanked President Sergio Mattarella for a message to the nation on the emergency he gave on Thursday. In the message, Mattarella called for Italy to be united in combatting the deadly virus and for people to follow the instructions of the government, with "faith" that Italy will overcome the emergency. Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive has closed Italy's schools and universities and told people to change their lifestyles in various ways to prevent contagion. These include refraining from handshakes and greetings involving hugs and kisses and keeping a distance of at least one metre with other people. "In difficult times, leadership & commitment are key," Adhanom said via Twitter. "The Italian government has adopted extraordinary measures to contain #COVID19 & reduce its social & economic impact. "I thank Presidente Mattarella for his appeal to the nation. "Italy is responding strongly. @WHO stands with you". Adhanom also expressed support for the city of Milan after Mayor Giuseppe Sala published a video in English stressing the virus would not bring the city to a halt and looked forward to welcoming back its "international friends". "We are with the people of Milan & all of Italy," Adhanom said. "Important statement by @BeppeSala, Mayor of @CittaMetroMi. "As international community, we must stand by the people of Milan in this difficult period and show our solidarity. "Only together can we fight #COVID19".