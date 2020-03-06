Milan bourse drops 4.3% to post-Aug low

Coronavirus: Italy recession, -0.5% GDP 2020 - Moody's
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Milan
06 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 6 - The Milan bourse fell 4.30% Friday with the FTSE-Mib index plunging to 20,638 points, its lowest level since the start of August. Milan was the second worst in Europe after Paris which fell 4.32%. London was down 3.89% and Frankfurt off 3.87%. Stocks have been tumbling amid coronavirus fears.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su