Coronavirus: Rome Formula E GP cancelled

Coronavirus: Italy recession, -0.5% GDP 2020 - Moody's
Rome
06 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 6 - The April 4 Rome Formulae E Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers said Friday. "It has been impossible for us to find an alternative date given that the international motorsport calendar is completely saturated", they said.
