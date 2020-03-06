No response for now on Italy flexibility request-EC

Brussels, March 6 - The European Commission said Friday that it will not give an immediate response to Italy's request for greater flexibility on the implementation of the EU's budget rules for finance measures to face the coronavirus emergency. Italy has requested the green light for a deviation of 6.3 billion euros from its budget deficit target to help finance a 7.5-billion-euro package for businesses and families. As a result its budget deficit is set to rise to 2.5% of GDP in 2020, 0.3 of a percentage point higher than the agreed figure of 2.2%. "The European Commission has received a letter from the Italian Economy Minister (Roberto Gualtieri), which informs the Commission of the start of the legislation process for a package of measures for the economy," a Commission spokesperson said. "The Commission will respond at the appropriate time. "This communication is obligatory on the basis of Italian law, but it does not require the Commission's approval at this stage".