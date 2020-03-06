Coronavirus: Patients didn't say son visited from Lodi

Turin, March 6 - Turin prosecutors have opened a probe into whether a couple flouted precautionary rules in not telling a city hospital they had been visited by their son who lives in Lodi, the heart of the Italian coronavirus outbreak. The couple went on to test positive for the virus. The couple of 80-year-old patients at Turin's Molinette Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, regional health sources said on Friday. The couple, whose son reportedly works in the area of Lodi in Lombardy at the center of the outbreak, were being treated in the general medicine ward directed by Doctor Luca Scaglione. The sources said the couple were diagnosed with influenza when they were admitted to the hospital because they failed to declare that their son works in the area of Lodi. Regional health authorities said all procedures to deal with the cases have been activated, including tracing back the patients' contacts prior to their arrival at the hospital. The woman has been transferred to the Hospital Amedeo di Savoia, according to regional protocols, while the man is in ICU in critical condition, the sources said. The other patients being treated in the same ward are not considered at risk although they have been transferred to other wards at Molinette as a precaution, the sources added. Healthcare operators and visitors who were in contact with the couple are being tested, they said.