Zagreb
Coronavirus: 'We won't accept discrimination' says Di Maio

Turin
Coronavirus: Patients didn't say son visited from Lodi

Rome
Coronavirus: Parental leave to be boosted says govt

Rome
Coronavirus: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-Sanremo postponed

Vatican City
Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus

Rome
Anti-abandonment child-seat penalties kick in

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope may give Angelus address via video

Rome
Retail sales steady in January - ISTAT

Genoa
Coronavirus: Phuket turns away Costa ship with 64 Italians

Naples
Coronavirus: ship halted in Naples with 125 aboard

Turin
Coronavirus: Two patients at Turin's Molinette test positive

Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

BariIl fascicolo
Fake news sul Coronavirus: la Procura di Bari indaga per procurato allarme

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, sindaco di Taranto tuona: «I commissari si dimettano»

MateraBasilicata
Matera, ricoverato in isolamento il Prefetto: si attende esito tampone Coronavirus

Foggiainterviene la polizia
Foggia, non vuole le dimissioni: una paziente allaga bagno ospedale, poi torna di nascosto all'alba

Leccecapoluogo e provincia
Lecce, controlli ispettorato del lavoro: oltre 360mila euro di sanzioni tra lavoro nero e violazioni sicurezza

Potenzanuovi casi
Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, ai domiciliari dopo operazione contro la Scu era a spasso in piazza: di nuovo arrestato

BatTentato omicidio Pistillo
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne

Coronavirus, secondo caso in Salento: positivo al test un anestesista dell'ospedale di Copertino

In Puglia l'unica cosa contagiosa è l'allegria: il video contro la negatività da Coronavirus

Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: rispettate le regole, ma su di noi insulti e minacce

Coronavirus, Bari Palese: nell'aeroporto svuotato non si viaggia più, ma si resiste senza paura

Zagreb

Italy deserves respect, support

Zagreb, March 6 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday said Italy deserves respect and support amid the coronavirus emergency. Speaking at the end of a foreign affairs council in Zagreb, the minister said: "At a European level there is great concern because coronavirus is not just the theme of a single country but will have an international impact, both on a healthcare and economic level". "What I have stressed to European countries is that Italy deserves respect and maximum support". "We will not accept any discrimination against Italians", Di Maio said. "It is very important that Italy's experience on how we are dealing with the coronavirus emergency can be treasured by other European countries", Di Maio said during his speech, according to sources. Di Maio added that countries demanding that Italian imports carry a 'virus-free' label was "unacceptable. He also stressed that the foreign ministry's coronavirus crisis unit "is also an anti-discrimination unit". The foreign ministry added that Europe's response to the virus threat should be "unequivocal and united".

