Coronavirus: Parental leave to be boosted says govt

Rome, March 6 - Parental leave will be boosted for families coping with children at home due to school closures because of the coronavirus, according to a government report on measures passed Thursday. There will also be "support for working parents" in the package, the report said. For the moment schools and universities have been closed till March 15 but this measure may be extended. Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus with almost 3,300 now infected and 148 dead. Some 414 people have recovered from it.