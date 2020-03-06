Coronavirus: Parental leave to be boosted says govt

Coronavirus: 'We won't accept discrimination' says Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne
i più letti
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Rome
06 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 6 - Parental leave will be boosted for families coping with children at home due to school closures because of the coronavirus, according to a government report on measures passed Thursday. There will also be "support for working parents" in the package, the report said. For the moment schools and universities have been closed till March 15 but this measure may be extended. Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus with almost 3,300 now infected and 148 dead. Some 414 people have recovered from it.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su