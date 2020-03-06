Venerdì 06 Marzo 2020 | 14:12

Rome
Coronavirus: Parental leave to be boosted says govt

Rome
Coronavirus: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-Sanremo postponed

Vatican City
Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus

Rome
Anti-abandonment child-seat penalties kick in

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope may give Angelus address via video

Rome
Retail sales steady in January - ISTAT

Genoa
Coronavirus: Phuket turns away Costa ship with 64 Italians

Naples
Coronavirus: ship halted in Naples with 125 aboard

Turin
Coronavirus: Two patients at Turin's Molinette test positive

Vatican City
Coronavirus: Vatican reports first case

Milan
Milan bourse suffers big losses, spread rises sharply

biancorossi
Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

Bariil ministro
Provenzano, pochi soldi al Sud: «Treni, in estremo ritardo i lavori per la Napoli-Bari»

MateraBasilicata
Matera, ricoverato in isolamento il Prefetto: si attende esito tampone Coronavirus

Foggiainterviene la polizia
Foggia, non vuole le dimissioni: una paziente allaga bagno ospedale, poi torna di nascosto all'alba

Leccecapoluogo e provincia
Lecce, controlli ispettorato del lavoro: oltre 360mila euro di sanzioni tra lavoro nero e violazioni sicurezza

Potenzanuovi casi
Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, ai domiciliari dopo operazione contro la Scu era a spasso in piazza: di nuovo arrestato

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, l'appello delle associazioni di Taranto: «Chiudere area a caldo»

BatTentato omicidio Pistillo
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne

Rome

Coronavirus: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-Sanremo postponed

Giro di Sicilia cycling race postponed too

Rome, March 6 - RCS Sport said Friday that it was postponing several upcoming races that it organises, including the Milan-Sanremo, because of the coronavirus emergency. The race, one of cycling's prestigious classic races, was set to take place on March 21. It is also postponing the Tirreno-Adriatico, which was set to take place March 11-17, and Il Giro di Sicilia (April 1-4).

