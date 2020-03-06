Coronavirus: Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-Sanremo postponed

Coronavirus: Parental leave to be boosted says govt
Rome
06 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 6 - RCS Sport said Friday that it was postponing several upcoming races that it organises, including the Milan-Sanremo, because of the coronavirus emergency. The race, one of cycling's prestigious classic races, was set to take place on March 21. It is also postponing the Tirreno-Adriatico, which was set to take place March 11-17, and Il Giro di Sicilia (April 1-4).
