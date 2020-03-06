Anti-abandonment child-seat penalties kick in

Rome, March 6 - Fines for people with children under four whose cars don't have special 'save-baby' car seats to prevent kids being abandoned in cars became effective on Friday. Legislation that made it mandatory for people to have seats that set off an alarm if a child is left alone in the car was passed on November 7 last year. Drivers also need a certificate of conformity released by producers. Since February 20 this year, parents can apply for a 30-euro contribution for each device they buy. The measure was passed after several cases of small children dying in hot cars after being accidentally forgotten and left inside by parents.