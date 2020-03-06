Venerdì 06 Marzo 2020 | 12:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus

Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus

 
Rome
Anti-abandonment child-seat penalties kick in

Anti-abandonment child-seat penalties kick in

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Pope may give Angelus address via video

Coronavirus: Pope may give Angelus address via video

 
Rome
Retail sales steady in January - ISTAT

Retail sales steady in January - ISTAT

 
Genoa
Coronavirus: Phuket turns away Costa ship with 64 Italians

Coronavirus: Phuket turns away Costa ship with 64 Italians

 
Naples
Coronavirus: ship halted in Naples with 125 aboard

Coronavirus: ship halted in Naples with 125 aboard

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Two patients at Turin's Molinette test positive

Coronavirus: Two patients at Turin's Molinette test positive

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Vatican reports first case

Coronavirus: Vatican reports first case

 
Milan
Milan bourse suffers big losses, spread rises sharply

Milan bourse suffers big losses, spread rises sharply

 
Savona
Priest says Mass after serving time for sex abuse of girl

Priest says Mass after serving time for sex abuse of girl

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraBasilicata
Matera, ricoverato in isolamento il Prefetto: si attende esito tampone Coronavirus

Matera, Prefetto positivo al Coronavirus: è in isolamento in ospedale

 
Foggiainterviene la polizia
Foggia, non vuole le dimissioni: una paziente allaga bagno ospedale, poi torna di nascosto all'alba

Foggia, non vuole le dimissioni: una paziente allaga bagno ospedale, poi torna di nascosto all'alba

 
Bariil caso
Bari, astensione avvocati per il Coronavirus: saltano udienze

Bari, astensione avvocati per il Coronavirus: saltano udienze

 
Leccecapoluogo e provincia
Lecce, controlli ispettorato del lavoro: oltre 360mila euro di sanzioni tra lavoro nero e violazioni sicurezza

Lecce, controlli ispettorato del lavoro: oltre 360mila euro di sanzioni tra lavoro nero e violazioni sicurezza

 
Potenzanuovi casi
Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, ai domiciliari dopo operazione contro la Scu era a spasso in piazza: di nuovo arrestato

Brindisi, ai domiciliari dopo operazione contro la Scu era a spasso in piazza: di nuovo arrestato

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, l'appello delle associazioni di Taranto: «Chiudere area a caldo»

Arcelor Mittal, l'appello delle associazioni di Taranto: «Chiudere area a caldo»

 
BatTentato omicidio Pistillo
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne

Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, secondo caso in Salento: positivo al test un anestesista dell'ospedale di Copertino

Coronavirus, 2 nuovi casi in Salento: moglie parrucchiere  Aradeo, e un medico di Copertino

In Puglia l'unica cosa contagiosa è l'allegria: il video contro la negatività da Coronavirus

In Puglia l'unica cosa contagiosa è l'allegria: il video contro la negatività da Coronavirus

Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas: sono baresi

Coronavirus, in Basilicata contagiati due professori dell'UniBas

Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: rispettate le regole, ma su di noi insulti e minacce

Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce

Coronavirus, Bari Palese: nell'aeroporto svuotato non si viaggia più, ma si resiste senza paura

Coronavirus, Bari Palese: nell'aeroporto svuotato non si viaggia più, ma si resiste

Vatican City

Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus

Church examining ways to continue events without spreading virus

Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus

Vatican City, March 6 - The Vatican has reported its first case of coronavirus, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday morning. "This morning all outpatient services of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the State of the Vatican City have been suspended to sanitize the rooms after a patient yesterday tested positive for Codiv-19", Bruni said. The Emergency Room remains open, he said. "The Directorate of Health and Hygiene is informing the appropriate Italian authorities and meanwhile the planned health protocols have been activated", the spokesman added. The patient has been taken from the Vatican to a hospital in Rome, sources said. The Vatican is considering having the pope give his Angelus address on Sunday only via video, rather than directly from the window of the papal apartments, due to the coronavirus, ANSA sources said Friday. The Holy See is looking at ways to make it possible to continue with the appointments for the faithful that usually draw big crowds but without increasing the risk of contagion. The video-only option is also being considered for the pope's weekly general audience on Wednesday, the sources said. Although the crowds for these events have decreased because of the coronavirus emergency, queues and clusters of people still tend to form in some areas.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati