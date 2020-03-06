Coronavirus: Pope may give Angelus address via video

Vatican City, March 6 - The Vatican is considering having the pope give his Angelus address on Sunday only via video, rather than directly from the window of the papal apartments, due to the coronavirus, ANSA sources said Friday. The Holy See is looking at ways to make it possible to continue with the appointments for the faithful that usually draw big crowds but without increasing the risk of contagion. The video-only option is also being considered for the pope's weekly general audience on Wednesday, the sources said. Although the crowds for these events have decreased because of the coronavirus emergency, queues and clusters of people still tend to form in some areas. The Vatican has reported the first case of coronavirus, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday morning.