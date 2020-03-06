Retail sales steady in January - ISTAT

Rome, March 6 - Italian retail sales were largely steady in January with respect to the previous month as they were flat in value terms and up 0.1% in terms of volume, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics said that, compared to January 2019, sales were up by 1.4% and 1.3% in value and volume terms respectively, the biggest year-on-year rises since July 2019. It said sales at big retailers were up 2.3% compared with January 2019, while those for small-scale shops contracted by 0.2%. Internet sales increased by 15.8% compared with January 2019.