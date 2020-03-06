Coronavirus: Phuket turns away Costa ship with 64 Italians

Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus
06 Marzo 2020
Genoa, March 6 - The Costa Fortuna cruise ship carrying 64 Italian passengers on board has not been allowed to dock in Phuket over concerned linked to coronavirus, Costa cruise company said on Friday. Thailand has imposed restrictions on Italian passengers who have been in Italy over the last 14 days due to the outbreak of the virus. The ship is currently sailing towards Malaysia, the company added. Madagascar has also imposed restrictions and the Costa Mediterranea has changed its route to the Seychelles.
