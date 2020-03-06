Coronavirus: ship halted in Naples with 125 aboard

Coronavirus:1st case in Vatican, pope may give video Angelus
Naples
06 Marzo 2020
Naples, March 6 - A ship with 125 people aboard has been halted in the port of Naples after nine crew members displayed symptoms that could be linked to the coronavirus, sources said Friday. The authorities are waiting for the outcome of medical tests. The people on board the ship, which started its journey in Genoa, include crew members and workers who were doing repairs.
