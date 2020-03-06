Coronavirus: Vatican reports first case

Vatican City, March 6 - The Vatican has reported the first case of coronavirus, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday morning. "This morning all outpatient services of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the State of the Vatican City have been suspended to sanitize the rooms after a patient yesterday tested positive for Codiv-19", Bruni said. The Emergency Room remains open, he said. "The Directorate of Health and Hygiene is informing the appropriate Italian authorities and meanwhile the planned health protocols have been activated", the spokesman added.