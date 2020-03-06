Milan bourse suffers big losses, spread rises sharply

Milan, March 6 - The Milan stock exchange suffered big losses in early trading on Friday and Italy's bond spread rose sharply amid fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The Milan bourse's FTSE Mib index was down 3% on 20,903 points while the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed 184 basis points, up nine points on Thursday's closing. The yield on the BTP is up to 1.12%.