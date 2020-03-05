Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

Priest says Mass after serving time for sex abuse of girl
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne
i più letti
Coronavirus, Governo decide chiusura scuole sino a metà marzo. Emiliano su contagi: rischi nel Foggiano. Video
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Coronavirus, 2 nuovi casi in Salento: una è la moglie del parrucchiere di Aradeo, l'altro è un anestesista di Copertino
Rome
05 Marzo 2020
Rome, march 5 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday called for "responsibility" in the face of the coronavirus and said that anxieties were "counterproductive". He said the "moment is very challenging". Mattarella urged Italians to follow the indications of the government. The president said "great seriousness" was being shown in the virus red zones. "We will overcome this condition," he added.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su