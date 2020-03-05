Giovedì 05 Marzo 2020 | 20:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Savona
Priest says Mass after serving time for sex abuse of girl

Priest says Mass after serving time for sex abuse of girl

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 3,296 infected, 148 dead - Borrelli

Coronavirus: 3,296 infected, 148 dead - Borrelli

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Concerned but not alarmed - Parmitano

Coronavirus: Concerned but not alarmed - Parmitano

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve-Inter Sunday night

Soccer: Juve-Inter Sunday night

 
Tutankhamon show in Milan despite coronavirus emergency

Tutankhamon show in Milan despite coronavirus emergency

 
Cairo
Zaky moved to Cairo prison

Zaky moved to Cairo prison

 
Rome
Italy to request 6.3 bn deficit deviation

Italy to request 6.3 bn deficit deviation

 
Brussels
EC to show 'solidarity' with Italy on flexibility-Gentiloni

EC to show 'solidarity' with Italy on flexibility-Gentiloni

 
Palermo
Doctor quits after attack

Doctor quits after attack

 
Rome
F1: FIA says settlement with Ferrari respected rules

F1: FIA says settlement with Ferrari respected rules

 

Il Biancorosso

biancorossi
Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaL'incendio
Foggia, divampano le fiamme in una ditta di rifiuti

Foggia, divampano le fiamme in una ditta di rifiuti

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, l'appello delle associazioni di Taranto: «Chiudere area a caldo»

Arcelor Mittal, l'appello delle associazioni di Taranto: «Chiudere area a caldo»

 
BariLa decisione
Il Coronavirus non blocca le lezioni: al Politecnico di Bari parte lo smart working

Il Coronavirus non blocca le lezioni: al Politecnico di Bari parte lo smart working

 
BatTentato omicidio Pistillo
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne

Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne

 
PotenzaL'uomo è di Trecchina
Basilicata, il primo contagiato dal Coronavirus è stato al San Carlo di Potenza

Coronavirus, primo contagiato lucano trasferito al San Carlo di Potenza. Riunioni consiglio Basilicata «a porte chiuse»

 
Leccei contagi
Coronavirus, secondo caso in Salento: positivo al test un anestesista dell'ospedale di Copertino

Coronavirus, 2 nuovi casi in Salento: una è la moglie del parrucchiere di Aradeo, l'altro è un anestesista di Copertino

 
Materaa tursi
Droga sul litorale jonico: altro arresto in operazione contro clan Schettino

Droga sul litorale jonico: altro arresto in operazione contro clan Schettino

 
BrindisiLe direttive
Brindisi, smart working per 2 dipendenti del Comune, il sindaco: «Precauzioni contro Coronavirus»

Brindisi, smart working per 2 dipendenti del Comune, il sindaco: «Precauzioni contro Coronavirus»

 

Rome

Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

Follow govt's indications says president

Coronavirus: Responsibility needed says Mattarella

Rome, march 5 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday called for "responsibility" in the face of the coronavirus and said that anxieties were "counterproductive". He said the "moment is very challenging". Mattarella urged Italians to follow the indications of the government. The president said "great seriousness" was being shown in the virus red zones. "We will overcome this condition," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati