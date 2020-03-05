Soccer: Juve-Inter Sunday night

Rome, March 5 - The top of the table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, put off from last Sunday due to the coronavirus emergency, has been rescheduled for this Sunday at 20:45, the Lega di Serie A said Thursday. Lazio are two points clear of Juve at the top of Serie A having played one game more and eight points ahead of Inter having played two games more. There will be another four make-up games, also behind closed doors, on Sunday, the Lega said: Parma-SPAL (12:30), Milan-Genoa (15:00), Sampdoria-Verona (15:00), and Udinese-Fiorentina (18:00). Sassuolo will play Brescia on Monday at 20:45.