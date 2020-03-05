Soccer: Juve-Inter Sunday night

Priest says Mass after serving time for sex abuse of girl
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Andria, tentò di uccidere a coltellate un membro del clan Pistillo: arrestato 49enne
i più letti
Coronavirus, Governo decide chiusura scuole sino a metà marzo. Emiliano su contagi: rischi nel Foggiano. Video
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Coronavirus, 2 nuovi casi in Salento: una è la moglie del parrucchiere di Aradeo, l'altro è un anestesista di Copertino
Rome
05 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 5 - The top of the table clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, put off from last Sunday due to the coronavirus emergency, has been rescheduled for this Sunday at 20:45, the Lega di Serie A said Thursday. Lazio are two points clear of Juve at the top of Serie A having played one game more and eight points ahead of Inter having played two games more. There will be another four make-up games, also behind closed doors, on Sunday, the Lega said: Parma-SPAL (12:30), Milan-Genoa (15:00), Sampdoria-Verona (15:00), and Udinese-Fiorentina (18:00). Sassuolo will play Brescia on Monday at 20:45.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su