Coronavirus: Concerned but not alarmed - Parmitano

Rome
05 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 5 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano said in a video link from Houston Thursday that "as an Italian I am concerned but not alarmed" about the coronavirus. "The situation is difficult for all, but we are lucky in Italy because we have a cutting edge health system," said 'AstroLuca'. "The important thing is to have confidence in the experts who are working to contain the infection, without giving in to panic or believing fake news". Parmitano said he and his family were taking the "precautions that are valid for everyone".
