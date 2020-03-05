Giovedì 05 Marzo 2020 | 16:51

Tutankhamon show in Milan despite coronavirus emergency

Cairo
Zaky moved to Cairo prison

Rome
Italy to request 6.3 bn deficit deviation

Brussels
EC to show 'solidarity' with Italy on flexibility-Gentiloni

Palermo
Doctor quits after attack

Rome
F1: FIA says settlement with Ferrari respected rules

Rome
Femicide: 8 in 10 victims knew their killer - ISTAT

Rome
Coronavirus: 1st European hotbed in Germany

Rome
Coronavirus: Rome Church suspends catechism, clubs

Rome
Coronavirus:CNN contagion map distorts reality-Di Maio

Rome
Rugby: Italy-England postponed

Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

Bari
Cassano, scuole chiuse a doppia mandata: oltre Coronavirus sospetto caso di scabbia

Potenza
Basilicata, il primo contagiato dal Coronavirus è stato al San Carlo di Potenza

Taranto
Taranto, fermati con due chili di marijuana: due arresti in stazione

Lecce
Coronavirus, secondo caso in Salento: positivo al test un anestesista dell'ospedale di Copertino

Foggia
Cerignola, vendono droga e rubano soldi dalle offerte della parrocchia: denunciati 2 minori

Bari
Giustizia truccata a Trani, altri veleni: «Minacce a D'Introno»

Matera
Droga sul litorale jonico: altro arresto in operazione contro clan Schettino

Brindisi
Brindisi, smart working per 2 dipendenti del Comune, il sindaco: «Precauzioni contro Coronavirus»

Rome

Italy to request 6.3 bn deficit deviation

Total of 7.5 bn worth of measures

Italy to request 6.3 bn deficit deviation

Rome, March 5 - The Italian government is set to request the green light for a deviation of 6.3 billion euros from its budget deficit target, around 0.35% of GDP, from the European Commission as it tries to cope with the coronavirus, government sources said after a cabinet meeting. The government is preparing to set aside 7.5 billion euros worth of new measures, the sources said. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the EU executive will assess Italy's request for extra flexibility in the application of its budget rules because of the coronavirus emergency with a "spirit of great attention and great solidarity". Gentiloni said he expects to receive the letter with the request on Thursday or Friday.

