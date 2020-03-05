Italy to request 6.3 bn deficit deviation

Rome, March 5 - The Italian government is set to request the green light for a deviation of 6.3 billion euros from its budget deficit target, around 0.35% of GDP, from the European Commission as it tries to cope with the coronavirus, government sources said after a cabinet meeting. The government is preparing to set aside 7.5 billion euros worth of new measures, the sources said. European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the EU executive will assess Italy's request for extra flexibility in the application of its budget rules because of the coronavirus emergency with a "spirit of great attention and great solidarity". Gentiloni said he expects to receive the letter with the request on Thursday or Friday.