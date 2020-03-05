Zaky moved to Cairo prison

Cairo, March 5 - Egyptian Bologna university student and rights activist Patrick George Zaky has been transferred from the prison in Mansura to Tora Prison in Cairo, said one of his attorneys, Walid Hassan, without specifying in which section - that for common or political detainees - Zaky was placed. Zaky was arrested in Egypt on charges of subversive propaganda on Facebook on February 6. The hearing to extend his pre-trial custody, scheduled thus far for Saturday, will therefore take place in Cairo, Hassan told ANSA by phone. The 27-year-old's attorneys had complained about his detention in Mansura, a city 2.5 hours (140 km) north of Cairo, because although Zaky's family is originally from the town on the Nile Delta and still has a house there, they now live in the Egyptian capital. It is currently unclear whether the hearing on the possible 15-day extension of Zaky's pre-trial custody will take place as scheduled on Saturday or will be postponed to a different day, Hassan said. Zaky says he was tortured after his arrest and his case has raised comparisons with Giulio Regeni, the Italian Cambridge researcher into street unions tortured to death in Cairo in early 2016.