Femicide: 8 in 10 victims knew their killer - ISTAT

Rome, March 5 - Eight in 10 of the 133 femicide victims in Italy in 2018 knew their killer, ISTAT said in a survey out Thursday. They were murdered by their current partner or their ex in 54-9% of cases, the report said. Some 63 women, or 47.4%, were killed by their current partner and another 10, 7.5%, by their ex. A further 33 (24.8%) were the victims of relatives, ISTAT said. The murderer was unknown to the victim in just 12.5% of cases. Femicides were up slightly in 2018 from the 121 in 2017, according to the survey. Husbands and ex-husbands were the killers in 71.2% of femicides, up from 2017's low of 51.9%.