Doctor quits after attack

Palermo, March 5 - A doctor quit her post near Palermo Thursday after being attacked at an out-of-hours duty post last month. "My safety is at risk, I'm afraid," said the woman, E.C.. She was insulted and threatened during the attack on February 26 at Polizzi Generosa. E.C. said she had requested a transfer but there were no other posts available and so she resigned. She said the climate of intimidation against doctors had got worse due to the coronavirus.