F1: FIA says settlement with Ferrari respected rules

Rome, March 5 - Formula One's governing body FIA on Thursday defended the confidential settlement it reached with Ferrari in a dispute over the legality of the engine it used last year after rival teams demanded clarification and threatened legal action. There were suspicions that Ferrari's power unit was set in a way that made it possible to get around fuel-flow limits. Ferrari denied any wrongdoing. The FIA said that, after an investigation, it was "not fully satisfied" that the power unit operated in compliance with the regulations. But it decided that "further action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility to provide the unequivocal evidence of a breach. "To avoid the negative consequences that a long litigation would entail especially in light of the uncertainty of the outcome... the FIA... decided to enter into an effective and dissuasive settlement agreement with Ferrari to terminate the proceedings. "This type of agreement is a legal tool recognised as an essential component of any disciplinary system and is used by many public authorities and other sport federations in the handling of disputes".