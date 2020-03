Coronavirus: Rome Church suspends catechism, clubs

Rome, March 5 - The Catholic Church in Rome on Thursday suspended catechism and youth club activities until March 15. Masses will go ahead provided that churches are able to respect fundamental precautionary measures, the Church said. It cancelled catechism, marriage preparation courses, youth club activities like five-a-side soccer in oratories, and pilgrimages in all Roman parishes. "On the other hand, weekday and Sunday liturgical celebrations are allowed, provided that the church respect a safe distance of at least a metre between people", said a communique.