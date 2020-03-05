Rugby: Italy-England postponed

Rome, March 5 - The Italy-England Six Nations match scheduled for March 14 was postponed due to the coronavirus on Thursday. Announcing the decision, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said it was in line with government instructions on sporting events amid the emergency. The game has been put off until further notice, the FIR said. The match was to have been a chance for Azzurri legend Sergio Parisse to have a farewell match in front of his fans after his retirement after the World Cup. Women's and under-20 games scheduled for the weekend of March 13-15 have also been postponed until further notice, the FIR said.