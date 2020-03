Coronavirus: House in session only Wed thru March

Rome, March 5 - The Lower House will only convene in session on Wednesdays for the remainder of March in order to meet government norms on containing the coronavirus while ensuring that lawmaking goes on, caucus leaders decided Thursday. Emanuele Fiano of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) announced the decision. He said that only urgent legislation would be examined. "Only urgent measures that cannot be put off will be discussed," said the Whips.