Coronavirus: Milan, Naples courthouses close

Naples, March 5 - The main courthouses in Milan and Naples separately closed for several days Thursday after coronavirus cases were reported there. The Milan building will be closed at the weekend to be sanitised after a third magistrate tested positive for the virus. Essential services will be guaranteed in Milan, sources said. In Naples, activities at the Palazzo Giustizia were suspended from Friday to Monday. A magistrates in the southern city tested positive after a holiday in Lombardy, the main hotbed of the outbreak. photo: Milan courthouse