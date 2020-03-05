Coronavirus: School closure may be extended -Locatelli

Tutankhamon show in Milan despite coronavirus emergency
Rome
05 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 5 - A top Italian health official said Thursday that it may be necessary to extend the closure of Italy's schools because of the coronavirus. The government announced Wednesday that it was closing the nation's schools and universities until March 15. "The decision was made to suspend school activities until March 15 with the option of reconsidering and reshaping the decision on the basis of the epidemiological scenario that we will encounter day after day," Franco Locatelli, the head of the Supreme Health Council (CSS), told a press conference. When asked if that meant the school closure could be extended, he replied: "that eventuality could materialize". Locatelli said the closure of Italy's schools was "a necessary sacrifice".
