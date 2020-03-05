Coronavirus: We're totally transparent says Di Maio

Tutankhamon show in Milan despite coronavirus emergency
Rome
05 Marzo 2020
(see related stories) Rome, March 5 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday praised the way the Italian people are responding to the coronavirus emergency and said the government has been totally transparent in its handling of the outbreak. "I have always said that we would have used the utmost transparency regarding the coronavirus, both with our citizens and with the media, starting with foreign media," Di Maio said via Facebook. "It's obvious that we are going through a delicate spell, but we are continuing to work without stop to overcome it. "The government has passed exceptional measures, such as the temporary closure of the schools, to prevent (contagion) and protect citizens' health. "It's our duty to put the country in security, using all the instruments that can be useful to defend each and every Italian. "One thing is certain - the Italian people are responding with great composure. "Keep giving us a hand, respecting the measures that the government is approving. "I know that together we will overcome this".
