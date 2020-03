Berlusconi has split up with Pascale

Rome, March 5 - Three-time ex-premier, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party chief, and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi is no longer romantically involved with Francesca Pascale, said a statement from Berlusconi's secretary, adding that the two continue to have a "true and deep friendship". Berlusconi and Pascale had been a couple for at least eight years. The statement was released after the magazine 'Diva e Donna' printed photos of the ex-premier with another woman.