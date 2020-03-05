Coronavirus: first two cases in Valle d'Aosta

Coronavirus: Italian church OKs Mass in non-risk areas
Aosta, March 5 - The northern region of Valle d'Aosta said Thursday that it has registered its first two suspected cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The two patients, who belong to the same family, tested positive after reporting minor flu-like symptoms. The regional health authorities have sent the patients' swabs to Italy's higher health institute (ISS) for confirmation. One of patients had been to a contagion-risk area.
