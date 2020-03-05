Giovedì 05 Marzo 2020 | 12:19

Rome
Coronavirus: Italian church OKs Mass in non-risk areas

Moscow
Coronavirus: Italian tests positive in Russia

Aosta
Coronavirus: first two cases in Valle d'Aosta

Rome
Coronavirus: Govt studying ways to help families

Rome
A. Mittal and ex-ILVA commissioners sign accord

Turin
FCA unveils first full-electric Italian car, the Nuova 500

Rome
Schools, unis to close from Thur to Mar 15 says Azzolina

Rome
Coronavirus: Govt unable to manage emergency - Salvini

Rome
Schools to close from Thur to Mar 15 says Azzolina

Rome
Coronavirus: 2,706 infected, 107 dead - Borrelli

Rome
Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21

biancorossi
Laribi come Antenucci: il Bari ha due top player

Barinel Barese
Altamura, GdF arresta 23enne: in tasca 11 dosi di cocaina, in casa marijuana

Materaa tursi
Droga sul litorale jonico: altro arresto in operazione contro clan Schettino

Foggial'episodio
Foggia, aggredisce e minaccia guardia giurata del Pronto Soccorso: denunciato

Leccecinema
Restauro e conservazione dei film: inaugurata la scuola a Lecce

PotenzaProcura di potenza
Oltre 30 auto rubate nel Potentino: 5 arresti tra Melfi e Cerignola

TarantoIl caso Stano
Manduria, anziano pestato a morte, periti gup: «Aggressioni possibile concausa»

BatLa curiosità
Amuchina introvabile? Ad Andria gli studenti di chimica ricorrono al «fai da te»

BrindisiLe direttive
Brindisi, smart working per 2 dipendenti del Comune, il sindaco: «Precauzioni contro Coronavirus»

Aosta

Coronavirus: first two cases in Valle d'Aosta

Patients from same family, have flu symptoms

Aosta, March 5 - The northern region of Valle d'Aosta said Thursday that it has registered its first two suspected cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The two patients, who belong to the same family, tested positive after reporting minor flu-like symptoms. The regional health authorities have sent the patients' swabs to Italy's higher health institute (ISS) for confirmation. One of patients had been to a contagion-risk area.

