A. Mittal and ex-ILVA commissioners sign accord
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, Governo decide chiusura scuole sino a metà marzo. Emiliano su contagi: rischi nel Foggiano. Video
Bari, il racconto della moglie (malata) del militare ricoverato per coronavirus: su di noi insulti e minacce
Coronavirus, in Italia 2706 malati e 107 morti. Cinque contagi nel Foggiano, 14 casi in Puglia. Emiliano: «zona rossa» per San Marco in Lamis. Il Governo nega
Rome
04 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 4 - An accord was signed Wednesday between ArcelorMittal and commissioners of the former ILVA steelworks, with the commitment to 'take on' a total of 10,700 employees by the end of the new 2020-2025 industrial plan. Withdrawal is envisaged if the new investment contract has not been signed by November 30, 2020, but with 'a penitential deposit of 500 million euros'. The unions roundly rejected the agreement, because "the pre-accord foresees a stalled period from now until the end of 2020 for the prospects and execution of the industrial plan".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su