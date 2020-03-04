A. Mittal and ex-ILVA commissioners sign accord

Rome, March 4 - An accord was signed Wednesday between ArcelorMittal and commissioners of the former ILVA steelworks, with the commitment to 'take on' a total of 10,700 employees by the end of the new 2020-2025 industrial plan. Withdrawal is envisaged if the new investment contract has not been signed by November 30, 2020, but with 'a penitential deposit of 500 million euros'. The unions roundly rejected the agreement, because "the pre-accord foresees a stalled period from now until the end of 2020 for the prospects and execution of the industrial plan".