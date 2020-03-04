Schools to close from Thur to Mar 15 says Azzolina

Rome, March 4 - Italy's schools will close from tomorrow, Thursday till March 15 due to the coronavirus, Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Wednesday. "It wasn't a simple decision for the government, we waited for the opinion of the scientific-technical committee and we decided to suspend teaching activities from tomorrow till March 15," she said at the premier's office. "It is a decision of impact, I hope the pupils will return to school as soon as possible. She said the government was committed to making sure that "this essential public service may continue to be supplied remotely to all our students". Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said that "we are moving with the utmost speed and determination to safeguard public and private workers. "A norm is being drafted foreseeing the possibility for one of the parents, in case of school closure, to absent themselves from work to look after young children". She said she had already spoken with Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri and other competent ministers and "we will do everything necessary to reduce disruption to the minimum". The government is lining up measures to assist families including help in paying babysitters and extending parental leaves, Family Minister Elena Bonetti said.