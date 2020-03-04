Coronavirus: Govt unable to manage emergency - Salvini

A. Mittal and ex-ILVA commissioners sign accord
04 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 4 - The government is unable to manage the coronavirus emergency, opposition nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini said in an interview with Spanish daily El Pais Wednesday. "This government is not able to manage normality, still less the emergency," he said. "If (the government) falls, as I foresee, we must go to the polls immediately", he added. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a senior figure in the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), retorted that "people who attack Italy are mot patriots" and rebutted Salvini's assertions. He said the real patriots were doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus, and not "vaudeville sovreignists" like former interior minister and rightwing populist strongman Salvini. Di Maio called on all the opposition parties to show "national responsibility" in the face of the virus emergency. "It's a moment of difficulty, we all have to pull together", he said.
