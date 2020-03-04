Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, Governo decide chiusura scuole sino a metà marzo. Emiliano su contagi: rischi nel Foggiano. Video
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Rome
04 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 4 - The coronavirus was in Italy weeks before the first patient was diagnosed in Codogno in Lombardy on February 21, according to an analysis of the virus' genetic sequences carried out in Milan. "It was here several weeks before", said a research group at Milan's State University and the Sacco Hospital, led by Gianguglielmo Zehender, Claudia Balotta and Massimo Galli. The analysis of further genomes, they said, will be able to furnish more precise estimates of the entry of the virus into Italy and its possible paths of propagation.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su