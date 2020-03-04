Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21

Rome, March 4 - The coronavirus was in Italy weeks before the first patient was diagnosed in Codogno in Lombardy on February 21, according to an analysis of the virus' genetic sequences carried out in Milan. "It was here several weeks before", said a research group at Milan's State University and the Sacco Hospital, led by Gianguglielmo Zehender, Claudia Balotta and Massimo Galli. The analysis of further genomes, they said, will be able to furnish more precise estimates of the entry of the virus into Italy and its possible paths of propagation.