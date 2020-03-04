FCA unveils first full-electric Italian car, the Nuova 500

Turin, March 4 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday unveiled first the full-electric Italian car, the Nuova 500. "We need help on infrastructure and also on incentives," said Fiat Brand Manager Olivier Francois. "You can't invest heavily in electric, as we have done, and live in a country that is not up to (providing) electrical mobility". Francois said "I expected answers from the government and the comuni. "There is a commitment by Milan on electrification, and the same thing in Turin".