Coronavirus: Senate approves govt's 1st decree

Rome, March 4 - The Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to the government's first decree with measures to address the coronavirus emergency. The decree, which focuses on assistance for the areas at the centre of the Italian outbreak, is set to be part of a series of packages seeking to offset the effects of the crisis. It was approved with 234 votes in favour, none against and five abstentions. It includes the possibility for people in the worst-hit areas to be able to delay filing their tax declaration for 2019 until the end of September. The decree features a six-month suspension of utility bills and trash-collection taxes for the areas hit by the epidemic. It is also set to give small and medium-sized enterprises priority access to funding and income-support for workers who are laid off or have their hours cut because of the crisis. Furthermore, firms in the coronavirus areas will be able to take a 12-month break from mortgage payments and in some cases it will be possible to request a delay in payment of tax and social-security contributions. There will also be a clampdown on attempts to cash in on the crisis with speculative price hikes on products that are in high demand because of the emergency, such as face masks. The package has special measures for the tourism sector, which is one of the hardest hit areas of the economy.