Soccer: Ronaldo back after seeing sick mum in Portugal

Turin, march 4 - Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin Wednesday after a flying visit back to Portugal to see his mother who was hospitalised with a reported mild stroke Tuesday. The Portugal great trained with the rest of the squad ahead of a possible make-up derby of Italy between Juve and Inter on Sunday or Monday, postponed from last Sunday due to the coronavirus. Juve's Italian Cup semi final second leg against AC Milan has also been put off, until further notice.