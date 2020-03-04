3 Italians killed by avalanche in Georgia

Moscow, March 4 - Three Italian skiers have been killed by an avalanche in Georgia, the Interfax news agency said Wednesday. They were part of a group of six tourists on Mt Tetnuld, it said. Two of the others are unhurt and the third is injured. Interfax cited local authorities as saying the group had strayed into a high-risk zone despite avalanche warnings. The injured Italian has multiple fractures, Interfax said.