3 Italians killed by avalanche in Georgia

Coronavirus: In Italy weeks before Feb 21
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, Governo decide chiusura scuole sino a metà marzo. Emiliano su contagi: rischi nel Foggiano. Video
Coronavirus, 2.263 gli ammalati, picco dei morti: 79. Puglia, 7 positivi: secondo caso a Bari, è la moglie del militare
Moscow
04 Marzo 2020
Moscow, March 4 - Three Italian skiers have been killed by an avalanche in Georgia, the Interfax news agency said Wednesday. They were part of a group of six tourists on Mt Tetnuld, it said. Two of the others are unhurt and the third is injured. Interfax cited local authorities as saying the group had strayed into a high-risk zone despite avalanche warnings. The injured Italian has multiple fractures, Interfax said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su