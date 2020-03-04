Pope invites Church to celebrate Laudato Si' Week

Vatican City, March 4 - Pope Francis in a new video message invites Catholic communities around the world to celebrate Laudato Si' Week from 16 to 24 May 2020, passing on the message of the 'green' encyclical about safeguarding Creation amid the climate crisis. In view of the 5th anniversary of the publication of the Encyclical Laudato si', Pope Francis recorded a video message, Vatican News reported. In it, he addresses Catholic communities around the world. "What kind of world do we want to leave to those who will come after us, to children who are growing up?" Pope Francis asks in the video message. "Motivated by this question", he says, "I would like to invite you to participate in Laudato Si' Week from 16-24 May 2020. It is a global campaign on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the encyclical letter Laudato si': On the care of our common home." The Pope also renews his urgent call to respond to the ecological crisis: "The cry of the earth and the cry of the poor cannot continue", he says. "Let's take care of creation, a gift of our good Creator God. Let's celebrate Laudato Si' Week together." Laudato Si' Week is sponsored by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and is meant to encourage Catholic communities to take bolder actions for creation during the week-long initiative. As part of the week communities are being invited to click on the useful toolkit to plan and implement their actions and to use the template promotional materials to share the word about activities with their members. The fifth anniversary of Laudato si' coincides with important events in the race to find solutions to the environmental crisis. This year is the deadline for countries to announce their plans to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement. The year 2020 will also see the UN's conference on biodiversity, in which humanity will have the opportunity to set meaningful targets to protect the places and species that sustain all life.