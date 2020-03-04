Raphael, Taddeo di Bartolo shows to open this weekend

Rome, March 4 - A number of major exhibits are opening over the weekend across Italy despite precautions adopted amid the coronavirus emergency. They include a major show on Renaissance genius Raphael and other exhibits on Taddeo di Bartolo and Orazio Borgianni. ROME - The unprecedented show "Raffaello 1520-1483" is opening on March 5 at Rome's Scuderie del Quirinale to mark the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance artist. The show, which runs until June 2, will display over 204 artworks - including 120 paintings and drawings by Raphael - from collections of leading national and international museums. Masterpieces on display will include the famous Madonna del Granduca and Woman with a Veil from the Uffizi Gallery, St Cecilia (Pinacoteca, Bologna), the Alba Madonna (National Gallery, Washington), the Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione and Self-Portrait with Friend (Louvre) and the Madonna of the Rose (Prado). "Orazio Borgianni. Un genio inquieto nella Roma di Caravaggio" (Oragio Borgianni. A restless genius in Caravaggio's Rome) is the exhibit scheduled on March 6-June30 in Palazzo Barberini. It has two sections dedicated to the artist: the first showcases 18 signed artworks focusing on the historic and artistic experience of Borgianni while the second displays 17 masterworks by great painters whom Borgianni influenced. The museum Carlo Bilotti will host an exhibit on Monica Ferrando's recent artworks: "Bianco, nero, in levità passare. Opere recenti", running from March 7 until May 17. It includes 33 artworks - 23 oils and 10 paper works - made from 2017 until 2020 which document the painter's take on the history of painting and new contemporary trends. REGGIO EMILIA - The Galleria de' Bonis will host on March 7-28 "Una, nessua, centomila. Ritratti di donne nel Novecento" (One, no one, 100,000. Portraits of women in the 20th century), an authentic homage to the world of women with artworks by, among others, Massimo Campigli, Renato Guttuso, Hyena, Massimo Lagrotteria, Marco Mengozzi, Fausto Pirandello, Andrea Saltini, Mario Tozzi. PERUGIA - On March 7-June 7 the Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria is hosting the first monographic show dedicated to Taddeo di Bartolo (1362 ca. - 1422): an exceptional exhibition that presents 100 artworks by the painter from Siena. Many masterworks have been loaned by leading international museums. For the occasion, the location will be decorated to recreate the interior of a Franciscan church and the altarpiece of San Francesco al Prato di Perugia of which the national gallery of Umbria has 13 elements. MERANO - Thirteen international contemporary artists showcase their work focusing on resentment as part of an exhibit opening on March 7 until June 14 in the spaces of Kunst Meran Merano Arte. The artists involved have dealt with the theme in relation to their personal, social and artistic spheres. LONDON - The Cardi Gallery London will host on March 3-July 13 the exhibition "Beyond Décollage. Photo Emulsions and Artypos 1963-1980" which presents 74 artworks - the most complete selection ever exhibited of photo emulsions and artypos made by artists from the 1960 until the 1980s. TIRANA (Albania) - An exhibit on Mario Airò "Modellare l'acqua" (modelling water) will remain open until March 22 at the Gallery Bazament. Inaugurated on February 27, the show with which the Foundation Malvina Menegaz from Castelbasso (Teramo) won for the second time the competition Italian Council, documents the artist's first approach with techniques and reinterpretation of Castllian ceramics to shape the movement of water.