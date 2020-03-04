Mercoledì 04 Marzo 2020 | 15:16

Rome
Raphael, Taddeo di Bartolo shows to open this weekend

Rome
Di Maio eats 'pizza of friendship' with French envoy

Vatican City
Pope invites Church to celebrate Laudato Si' Week

Palermo
Sicily officials arrested in graft probe

Rome
Coronavirus: govt closes schools, unis till mid March

Rome
Di Maio eats 'pizza of friendship' with French envoy

Rome
Coronavirus: plan to increase ICUs by 50%

Brussels
Netherlands advises against travel to north Italy

Turin
Coronavirus: Juve-Milan, Napoli-Inter Cup semis postponed

Rome
Coronavirus: govt considering closing all schools

Bologna
Coronavirus: 2 Emilia-Romagna councilors test positive

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Il Bari sa come colpire: il gol è la vera arma in più

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa sentenza
Bari, Comune condannato per la Cassa prestanza: paghi 100mila euro a tre ex dpendenti

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, firmato accordo tra Arcelor Mittal e commissari ex Ilva

LecceI fatti a maggio 2019
Trepuzzi, preso rapinatore: assaltò una stazione di servizio

BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Ostuni, spacciatore ma con reddito di cittadinanza: in manette

PotenzaUn 46enne di Trecchina
Coronavirus, parla il primo contagiato lucano: mia madre mi lascia il cibo su un tavolino

FoggiaL'incidente
Troia, furgone fuori strada: muore magazziniere Foggia calcio, a bordo anche un giocatore

GdM.TVOperazione Idra
Droga sul litorale jonico, smantellato clan nel Materano: 7 arresti

BatSono 9 i contagiati
Corononavirus, primo caso nella Bat: un commerciante tranese che lavora a Barletta

Rome

Coronavirus: govt closes schools, unis till mid March

Matches set to be behind closed doors says minister

Rome, March 4 - The government has decided to close all of Italy's schools and universities until the middle of March because of the coronavirus, sources said Wednesday. Schools are already closed in the northern regions worst hit by the emergency, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and Pesaro-Urbino, in Marche. Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, meanwhile said Wednesday that the government was likely to order that professional soccer matches and other big sporting events be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus emergency.

