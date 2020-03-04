Di Maio eats 'pizza of friendship' with French envoy

Rome, March 4 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday ate a 'pizza of friendship' with French Ambassador Christian Masset a day after bilateral relations were strained by a French TV channel showing a 'coronavirus pizza' being made by a pizzaiolo who coughed up green phlegm onto it in what both sides said later had been a regrettable piece of alleged satire. The two men met in a noted pizzeria in the centre of Rome to bury the hatchet over what some observers called 'pizzagate'. The satirical sketch on Canal+ sparked protests from Italy. The French embassy then distanced itself from the episode and Canal+ apologised. "This is the pizza of friendship and I thank the minister for inviting me to eat one of the best pizzas there are," said Masset. In the pizzeria, the two men ate a pizza starter called 'a portafoglio' before eating the main pizza. The 'Corona Pizza' sketch was broadcast on Canal+'s popular satirical show Groland Le Zapoi.